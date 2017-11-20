A suspect in a double homicide on Detroit’s west side has been found dead in Kentucky, police said.

The person authorities identified as the suspect in the fatal shooting reported at a home early Monday on the 4000 block of Carter died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound hours later, according to the Detroit Police Department.

Other details have been not released about the suspect or the two victims in the west side shooting.

Fox 2 reported the suspect was an officer with the Michigan Department of Corrections and had shot his ex-girlfriend as well as her sister’s male companion.

A woman injured her leg trying to flee the home, Officer Dan Donakowski said. A more detailed report on her condition was not immediately available.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe page has been launched to help relatives of the female victim, who organizers identified as Audrey Jones, cover funeral expenses.

Jones leaves behind a 13-year-old son, according to the GoFundMe page.

