Detroit — The City Council on Tuesday is expected to take up a proposed land deal with Wayne County that would clear the way for Dan Gilbert to build a $520 million criminal justice complex on city-owned land near Interstate 75 and Warren.

The issue returns to the panel after members tabled a vote last week amid efforts to ensure concerns of impacted residents would be addressed.

Earlier Tuesday morning, a Wayne County Circuit Court Judge denied one resident’s request for a restraining order to stop city officials from authorizing the deal.

Circuit Judge David A. Groner rejected the argument made by Nicholas Miller, who lives three blocks from the proposed site and has claimed that a jail would disrupt his quality of life and cause a “considerable loss in property value.”

Groner ruled the court did not have the authority to intercept the exchange.

“Your claims are premature and the city does have a right to sell its property,” Groner told Miller during a morning hearing.

Eric Gaabo, assistant corporation counsel for the city, said he believed the lawsuit was premature.

“We understand that he has concerns, but I think there’s a time and place to make those,” Gaabo said. “Either with city council or, if the sale is approved, to make those same objections with Wayne County when the project is at a further stage.”

Under the proposal, the city would give the county 11 acres of Department of Transportation property on Warren Avenue in exchange for the shuttered American Motor Corp. headquarters on Detroit’s west side.

Miller, in a lawsuit filed last week, asked the court to require Detroit to complete a traffic and air quality study before approving the swap. The city, Miller argued, has a “statutory duty” to protect his property when approving land use changes.

The swap is a key piece to the proposal by Gilbert, chairman of Quicken Loans, to build the jail on the DDOT property under the condition that Wayne County acquires the land from the city.

The swap is opposed by some residents near the DDOT property who say they are worried about children passing the jail on their way to school. Some are also fearful of prisoners escaping or being released into their community.

If approved by council, the deal still needs to gain approval of the Wayne County Commission and the Wayne County Land Bank Board.

Wayne County also continues to await Internal Revenue Service approval to use the existing jail bonds on the DDOT site instead of the Gratiot property. The project, county officials have said, cannot advance without it.

Gilbert’s plan calls for a 2,280-bed jail, courthouse, prosecutor offices, sheriff administrative offices and a juvenile detention facility.

In exchange for the complex, Gilbert’s Rock Ventures wants to use the county’s unfinished jail site in Greektown for a mixed-use development. It has pivoted from plans to erect a soccer stadium at the site in hopes of attracting an MLS team. Instead, Ford Field is now the preferred site for a future soccer franchise.

The county would be responsible for $380 million, plus the cost of acquiring the land from Detroit. Rock has said it anticipates the complex would be completed by November 2020 and vowed to cover any cost overruns.

Gilbert’s proposal has been in competition with Chicago-based Walsh Construction’s plans to finish the jail site at its current location on Gratiot.

Wayne County in September extended a $500,000 stipend agreement with Walsh to keep the firm’s county jail proposal on the table as it looks to reach the separate agreement with Gilbert.

The county has to decide by Dec. 1 or pay Walsh the $500,000, officials said.

Construction on the original $220 million Gratiot jail project began in 2011, under former Wayne County Executive Bob Ficano. It was halted in June 2013 after $100 million in overruns and claims of corruption.

The half-finished jail costs the county about $1.3 million per month. Finishing the project on the Gratiot site also remains an option.

