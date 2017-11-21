Buy Photo Garlin Gilchrist (Photo: John T. Greilick / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Detroit — Garlin Gilchrist is expected to announce Tuesday morning whether he’ll seek a recount after his narrow loss to incumbent Clerk Janice Winfrey in the general election.

Gilchrist’s decision is expected after the Wayne County Board of Canvassers certifies the Nov. 7 election.

The clerk candidate previously said he was mulling the recount after he’d heard “troubling accounts” from voters and planned to investigate, saying there were questions “that give us concern about the vote tallies.”

In one instance, Gilchrist said a voter had arrived at his precinct to vote on Nov. 7, only to be told he already voted absentee, which he hadn’t.

Gilchrist, during a news conference on the day after the election, also noted reports of absentee voters casting ballots and then receiving multiple ballot receipts from Winfrey’s office.

Voters, he contends, also voiced concerns about receiving letters requesting absentee ballot applications, and then two days later — without submitting the application — a ballot came in the mail.

Gilchrist lost to Winfrey by 1,482 votes. Unofficial election results showed Winfrey earned 50.6 percent to Gilchrist’s 49.1 percent.

At one point, Gilchrist was up 54 percent to Winfrey’s 45 percent. A breakdown of the complete unofficial results revealed Winfrey dominated the absentee vote, while Gilchrist won a majority of Election Day votes.

Winfrey had 19,967 absentee votes compared with Gilchrist’s 11,207 with all precincts reporting. Gilchrist won 37,193 votes at the polls while Winfrey earned 29,915, according to Wayne County voting data.

Winfrey has not responded to requests for comment from The News, but in an interview on WDET-FM (101.9) the day following the election, she said a recount would not change the election results.

