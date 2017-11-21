Buy Photo File (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

A 30-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot in his chest and left elbow late Monday night on Detroit's east side.

The shooting took place about 11:35 p.m. on Somerset, near East Warren, said Officer Dan Donakowski, a Detroit Police Department spokesman.

The victim was "at an unknown address," standing outside, when he and the suspect began arguing. Police describe the suspect as a black male, age 24 to 30, 6-feet-1 inch tall, with a short afro, "kinky hair," dark skin, a goatee, and a handgun.

The suspect pulled out the handgun and shot the victim twice, once in his chest and once in his left elbow. He fled after the shooting.

A witness conveyed the victim to an area hospital, where he was in critical condition at last report.

Police are investigating.

