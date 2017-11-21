Dr. Antoine Garibaldi, president of the University of Detroit Mercy (Photo: Jose Juarez / Special to The Detroit News)

University of Detroit Mercy announced Tuesday that it would roll its undergraduate tuition back to 2008 levels, slashing it more than 30 percent.

The move is to attract more students and to be competitively priced with other universities, officials said.

“Once they look at the price, it’s usually one of those that pushes them away and deters them from actually applying,” Antoine M. Garibaldi, president of Detroit Mercy, said during a press conference Tuesday. “So we expect to have a larger freshman class next year. We’ve been riding a nice crest over the last three years of having three consecutive years of increases for our freshman classes.”

Under Detroit Mercy’s Assure Your Boundless Future Tuition Reset, undergraduate tuition will drop from $41,158 to $28,000 per year beginning in fall of 2018. The figure of $28,000 does not take into account scholarships and financial aid a student might receive.

The private Catholic university studied its tuition and the cost of university competitors for two years, officials said. It also conducted surveys with prospective students and parents.

Garibaldi said he expects freshman enrollment to increase to about 550 this year, from 468 last year. Moving forward, that number may reach about 600, he said.

University of Detroit Mercy has an enrollment of about 5,100, including students in the dental and law schools. About 3,000 are enrolled in undergraduate programs.

Because of the school’s already low student-to-teacher ratio, Garibaldi said he does not anticipate the need to hire additional faculty.

“Our value is going to stay the same,” Garibaldi said. “Our academic programs. In fact, we think that we will get many more students applying to some of our programs than in the past. Everything will be as it has been in the past.”

cwilliams@detroitnews.com

Twitter: CWilliams_DN

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2hRPFZR