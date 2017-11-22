Buy Photo File (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Detroit Police have seized more than $500,000 in drugs earlier this week, officials said Wednesday.

On Monday, police raided a home in the 2000 block of Monterey Street near Rosa Parks and Chicago boulevards on Detroit's west side. During the raid, officers arrested a 33-year-old man and confiscated five guns and a vehicle.

Police also seized 194 grams — or about 7 ounces — of heroin, 200 grams of cocaine and 231 grams of marijuana worth an estimated $423,835, officials said. They also confiscated $841 in cash.

The next day, police conducted a raid in the 9000 block of East Warren near McClellan Avenue on the city's east side.

Officers arrested a 32-year-old man and recovered one firearm. They also seized 47 grams — 1.6 ounces — of heroin worth about $82,800, according to police, and confiscated $83 in cash.

