Members of the Distinguished Clown Corp march during the 90th annual America's Thanksgiving Parade on Thursday, November 24, 2016 in downtown Detroit. (Photo: Bryan Mitchell, Special to Detroit News, file)

Thanksgiving 2017 will bring hundreds of thousands of people to downtown Detroit, for the state's biggest parade, a race for road runners, and the Detroit Lions taking part in a tradition that even the elderly remember from their childhood.

Here's what you need to know as festivities begin.

Baby, it's (kind of) cold outside

Thanksgiving 2017 won't be as warm in Detroit as it was a year ago, when the high temperature was 46 degrees and the low was 39. But most of the day will be spent above the freezing point.

By early Thursday morning, temperatures should be in the upper 20s, lower 30s, said National Weather Service meteorologist Alex Manion. They'll hold there as people begin to make their way downtown.

By the time the Lions kick off against the division-rival Minnesota Vikings at 12:30 p.m., temperatures should creep to the upper 30s. By mid-afternoon, they'll hit the lower 40s, before falling again to the lower 30s or upper 20s going into Black Friday.

Turkey Trot

Going on three and a half decades, the Turkey Trot has allowed Detroit-area road runners a chance to get the blood flowing before food, family and football. This year's trot is presented by Strategic Staffing Solutions, and allows runners the option of 10 kilometer, 5 kilometer and one-mile races.

Baby strollers are welcome; pets aren't.

The event is expected to bring thousands of runners to downtown Detroit and will close off many streets to automobile traffic, starting at 5 a.m. These are:

• Michigan at Cass; Michigan from Cass to Woodward.

• Fort Street from Trumbull to Woodward

• Congress from Shelby to Randolph

• Larned from Shelby to Randolph

• Shelby from Congress to Michigan

• Monroe from Woodward to Randolph

• Lafayette Blvd. from Trumbull to Griswold

• Washington Blvd. from Adams to Congress

• Atwater from Civic Center Drive to Third

People Mover will be free; where to find lost children

Detroit's People Mover, its above-ground transport system to get from Point A to Point B in the central business district, will be free for the holiday, 6 a.m. through 7 p.m., courtesy of the Sprint LTE Network. The Grand Circus Park, Broadway and Cadillac stations are closest to the parade.

The Detroit Department of Transportation bus system is charging regular fares on the holiday but will operate on a Sunday schedule. Delays are expected from 6 a.m., and nine of its routes will be affected by the Turkey Trot, the Thanksgiving Parade, or both.

Lost children found downtown will be held at the Detroit Police Department's downtown services office at 20 Atwater. Call to see if your lost child is there at (313) 237-2850.

A Lions game and a Kaepernick protest

At 12:30 p.m., the Detroit Lions extend their Thanksgiving tradition by hosting the division-leading Minnesota Vikings. The Lions have responded to a three-game losing streak with a three-game winning streak, and look to take a step closer to the Vikings in their second and final regular season matchup of the year. The Lions won the first game, on Oct. 1 in Minnesota, 14-7.

Forty-five minutes before kickoff, at 11:45 a.m., a group of local members of Colin Kaepernick's fraternity, Kappa Alpha Psi, will lead a self-described "peaceful protest" that will be "focused on police brutality, injustices, and inequality suffered by people of color and the NFL blackballing of Kaepernick."

Kaepernick, who led the San Francisco 49ers to the Super Bowl after the 2012 season, began sitting, then eventually kneeling, during the national anthem during the 2016 NFL preseason. After being cut from the 49ers, he has not been signed to another team. Supporters believe that's due to his role in starting a protest that's ongoing more than a season and a half later.

The protest will start at Erskine and Brush and move toward Ford Field. When the stadium is reached, protesters will "do a symbolic kneel and have a moment of silence."

"Ideally," protest co-leader Eric Brown writes in a note about the protest, "we would like to see the players of color (in the NFL) join us one day in a moment of solidarity by taking a game off."

Tradition

2017 is the 78th year the Detroit Lions have hosted a game on Thanksgiving. The tradition dates back to 1934 and was inaugural owner G.A. Richards' attempt to draw attention to the new-to-Detroit Lions. The tradition went away from 1939 to 1944 due to World War II, before returning in 1945, after the war was won. The Lions' record in Thanksgiving games is 37-38-2, including last year's 7-4 win over the Vikings.

jdickson@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2iGfyt4