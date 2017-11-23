Buy Photo A 28-year-old black male had his car and phone stolen by two men early Thanksgiving morning on Detroit's east side, police said. (Photo: The Detroit News, file)Buy Photo

A 28-year-old black male had his car and phone stolen by two men early Thanksgiving morning on Detroit's east side, police said.

The thefts took place about 2:55 a.m. in the area of East McNichols and Van Dyke.

The victim said he met a 23-year-old black male at what would become the scene of the crime. They were to talk about the victim's vehicle, a silver 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix. Police describe the 23-year-old man as standing 5 feet 8 inches tall, with dread locks. He drove a white Chevy Malibu.

During the conversation, a third man approached, and announced to the victim that it was a hold-up. Police describe him as a 19-year-old black male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 186 pounds. He wore a blue hat and jacket and wore gray sweatpants, and carried a handgun.

After the victim surrendered the Grand Prix, the 19-year-old drove off in it, northbound up Van Dyke. The victim's iPhone was also stolen.

The 23-year-old followed in the Chevy Malibu.

Police are investigating.

