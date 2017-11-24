Nikki Salgot posted her solo wedding photos on Facebook one year after her fiance, Collin Rose's death. (Photo: Rachel Heller, Rachel Smaller Photography)

One year after of her fiance's death, a Michigan bride posed alone on what was supposed to be the "happiest day of her life."

Nikki Salgot, of Saint Clair Shores, was engaged to Wayne State Police Sgt. Collin Rose who died on Nov. 23, 2016. He was 29.

The K-9 officer was shot in the head the night prior while responding to a call about a suspicious suspect on a bicycle near Lincoln and Brainard Street in Detroit.

Nearly a year after Rose's death, Salgot posted solo wedding photos on Facebook to show "the pain left behind" and that she refuses to let the loss destroy or define her.

The couple had planned to marry on Oct. 14.

Salgot's photos were featured Wednesday on the "Today" show. She also posted the photos on Facebook Oct. 16 saying, "(Rachel Heller) captured images that still vividly show the pain left behind; images that show I am still able to laugh, smile and be me; images that show this loss has not and will not destroy me; and my favorite, images that show I am still just as fierce as ever and refuse to let this define me. What doesn't kill you makes you stronger and I will not be broken by this."

Heller, who photographed Salgot, told "Today" that Salgot "was the picture of grief and resilience and strength and vulnerability and authenticity, all at once."

Heller and Salgot could not be immediately reached by The News for comment.

Raymond Durham, 61, was charged Aug. 3 with first-degree premeditated murder, murder of a peace officer and possession of a firearm by a felon, and two counts of felony firearm in connection with Rose’s death.

On Oct. 14, Salgot reflected on Facebook of the wedding day she and Rose would never see.

"Today was supposed to be the happiest day of my life, the day I married my forever. Instead, it's an all too real reminder of how cruel life can be," Salgot wrote. "...Every day is a gift and not to be taken for granted. It's been almost a year and it still feels like yesterday he walked out the door for work, and never came home. I loved a hero and paid the price. Given the chance, knowing the outcome, I'd do it all over again."

