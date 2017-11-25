Benson Peek (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

The Detroit Police Department is looking for information on a missing 76-year-old man suffering from dementia.

Benson Peek is a black male in good physical condition.

Peek was last seen at his home on the 17000 block of Warrington Dr. near the intersection of Livernois Ave. and West McNichols Rd. in Detroit's University District. Peek was noticed to be missing when his son heard the house alarm sound at 8:00 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017.

Anyone with information on Mr. Peek's whereabouts are asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1240 or 313-596-1200.

