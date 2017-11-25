Detroit Police are searching for a man that may have information pertaining to a fatal shooting at The Water Station bottled water supplier on Nov. 14.
The incident occurred at 7 p.m. when two men entered the business, on the 18700 block of Woodward Avenue, in ski masks and approached the victim with a handgun, said Sgt. Nicole Kirkwood, a spokeswoman for the Detroit Police Department.
Capt. Steve Walton told Fox 2 that the suspects came in through the back door, took the cash register, then marched the three people there outside and forced them to empty their pockets.
The suspects shot the 26-year-old male victim during the robbery in the alley, fled the scene and are still on the loose.
Police released a composite sketch on Nov. 18 of one of the two suspects wanted.
Anyone with information on the individuals shown in the surveillance image or the individual in the sketch should contact the Detroit Police’s Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
