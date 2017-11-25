Detroit Police are seeking the public's help identifying this man who may have information on a shooting that occurred on Nov. 14. (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

Detroit Police are searching for a man that may have information pertaining to a fatal shooting at The Water Station bottled water supplier on Nov. 14.

The incident occurred at 7 p.m. when two men entered the business, on the 18700 block of Woodward Avenue, in ski masks and approached the victim with a handgun, said Sgt. Nicole Kirkwood, a spokeswoman for the Detroit Police Department.

Capt. Steve Walton told Fox 2 that the suspects came in through the back door, took the cash register, then marched the three people there outside and forced them to empty their pockets.

The suspects shot the 26-year-old male victim during the robbery in the alley, fled the scene and are still on the loose.

Police released a composite sketch on Nov. 18 of one of the two suspects wanted.

A composite of one of the two suspects wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a 26-year-old male victim on Nov. 14 at The Water Station. (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

Anyone with information on the individuals shown in the surveillance image or the individual in the sketch should contact the Detroit Police’s Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

