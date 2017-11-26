CLOSE Detroit police are seeking this man as a person of interest who may have information about a fatal shooting at Rossiter and Britain Sunday on Detroit's east side. Detroit Police Department

Detroit police are trying to find a man who may have information about a fatal shooting that happened Sunday on the city’s east side.

Police said in a news release Sunday that a 42-year-old man was discovered fatally shot at about 2:10 p.m. near Rossiter and Britain.

“Medics responded and pronounced the victim deceased at the scene,” the release said.

According to police scanner traffic, a dispatcher sent a unit to the area. “A male was dropped off (from a) Ford SUV,” the dispatcher said. “(The caller) said a male came into the house walking; he was shot in the head, with a shirt over his head.”

Police released a high-definition video showing a man walking outside a Green Light gas station.

“Investigators believe that this individual may have information pertaining to this crime,” the news release said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Homicide Section at (313)596-2260, or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at (800) SPEAK-UP.

