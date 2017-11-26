Police said the deputy was inside the home, on the 1400 block of Beatrice Street, when she heard the suspect kick in her door and enter at 1:30 a.m. Saturday. (Photo: File)

Detroit -- An off-duty Wayne County sheriff's deputy shot and killed an armed man when he broke into her home in southwest Detroit, Detroit police said.

Police said the deputy was inside the home, on the 1400 block of Beatrice Street, when she heard the suspect kick in her door and enter at 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

The deputy told police she grabbed her weapon and fired shots at the male intruder, who was armed with a pistol and wearing a black ski mask, striking him in the chest and heart.

The intruder was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the deputy and the intruder have not been released. The Wayne County Sheriff's Office has not replied to requests for comment on early Sunday.

srahal@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2Bd9Oh5