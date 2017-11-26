On Giving Tuesday, the Michigan Humane Society is sharing the love in Detroit.

The nonprofit is bringing about 10 homeless dogs to Cadillac Square for two hours of one-on-one time with supporters, said Shaun Bailey, the humane society’s public relations specialist.

“Pets for Pets” lets participants cuddle with dogs selected from the MHS Motor City shelter as well as learn about the group’s work to help four-legged creatures across southeast Michigan.

Donations are appreciated but not required to attend the gathering near Campus Martius, organizers said.

The society has had other events connecting animals with the public, but this is first of its kind for Giving Tuesday, Bailey said.

“We wanted to do something for Giving Tuesday that raised awareness for our cause but we also wanted to sort of give back to our supporters,” he said. “We thought the park downtown would be a great venue for foot traffic. We thought people might jump at the opportunity.

“People can often get stressed out during the holidays and be looking for a little compassion, and we thought this would be a pretty good opportunity to provide them with that.”

The free event is scheduled to run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

A tent to shelter people and the pets will be available in case of rain or snow.

Anyone interested in one of the dogs can’t begin the adoption process on site. They will have to go through the shelter but may be able to call and place a hold on the dog they are seeking to take home, Bailey said.

