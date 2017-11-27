Detroit — A man faces theft and firearm charges for allegedly stealing weapons from a wounded off-duty Detroit police officer and a suspect the officer killed last June.

Detroit police say 38-year-old Lloyd Love was arrested on Nov. 21 in Southfield. Love, who’s a habitual offender, is charged with theft and firearm crimes and is being held on a $500,000 bond.

MLive.com reports Love allegedly arrived in a car on June 4 and approached the wounded officer and the body of 22-year-old Juwan Lumpkin. The officer had been shot twice by Lumpkin, but he shot and killed Lumpkin, who was suspected of armed robbery.

Police say Love took both the officer and Lumpkin’s weapons and then fled.

Wayne County prosecutors say another man faces charges of allegedly participating in the robbery.

