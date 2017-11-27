Buy Photo Police are on the scene of a barricaded gunman in the 2600 block of Wreford in Detroit. (Photo: James David Dickson / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

The Detroit Police Department on Monday says it is dealing with a barricaded gunman on the city's west side.

Police say a 911 call came in around 7 a.m. about a man kicking a door in and firing shots in the 2600 block of Wreford. That's south of West Grand Boulevard and just west of Linwood.

"There might be one or multiple victims inside the house; we don't know yet," Officer Dan Donakowski, a department spokesman, said.

Just before 9 a.m., two large vehicles containing officers from the department's Special Response Team arrived at the scene in large black vehicles.

This story will be updated.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2BhjKWO