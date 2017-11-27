The Spirit of Detroit statue in downtown Detroit donned a Detroit Lions jersey on Wednesday. (Photo: Detroit News photo)

The Spirit of Detroit statue outside of Detroit city hall is a bit worn down from getting all dressed up. But a new policy, approved mid-month by the Detroit-Wayne Joint Building Authority, will limit opportunities to clothe the statue going forward. From this point on, jerseys are for champions only.

Beyond that, there is another condition: Only those Detroit-based professional sports teams that have won national championships and make a $25,000 contribution for the statue's maintenance will get to dress the Spirit up.

No championship and no contribution, no jersey.

Greg McDuffee, executive director of the authority which owns and operates the Coleman A. Young Municipal Center, said the Detroit Red Wings' 1997 Stanley Cup championship is the first time a jersey adorned the Spirit statue. Some 18 other jerseys have been worn since.

In recent years, championship game appearances (Michigan State's appearance in the College Football Playoff in 2015), and anniversaries (the University of Michigan turning 200 in 2017, along with the United Way's 100th anniversary, which came a week later) have been reason enough for the Spirit to wear a top.

But putting clothes on the Spirit "erodes the wax coating and patina covering, and the process of installation and removal can result in damage," a statement on the new policy from Detroit City Councilman Scott Benson says. McDuffee confirmed the information.

Beyond the damage to the statue itself, "the installation of jerseys distracts from the important message conveyed by The Spirit of Detroit," Benson said.

jdickson@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2BgJ6Em