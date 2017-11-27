This photo shows an arrangement of pills of the opioid oxycodone-acetaminophen in New York. (Photo: Associated Press)

State officials said they have suspended the license of a Detroit pharmacy technician for processing fake prescriptions.

Michigan's Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs issued Monday an order suspending Ikea Treadwell's pharmacy technician license, officials said.

Authorities said Treadwell had worked for a CVS Pharmacy on Woodward Avenue in Detroit for seven years until she was dismissed in August.

An order of summary suspension is a temporary measure "to protect the public and not a final determination that a licensee has violated the state's public health code," they said.

Treadwell is accused of illegally dispensing thousands of opioid and benzodiazepine tablets worth about $32,790, according to the department. Benzodiazepines are also known as tranquilizers.

She has 30 days to formally respond to the department's suspension order.

