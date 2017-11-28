The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating two suspects wanted in connection of a fatal shooting that occurred on the city’s west side. (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

Detroit Police are asking the public for help to identify two suspects involved in the fatal shooting of a 22-year-old man over the weekend.

Police said the shooting happened at about 11:45 p.m. Saturday at a home in the 18900 block of Coyle near Seven Mile and Greenfield roads.

According to investigators, two armed suspects knocked on the door of the home and when the two victims answered, the gunmen announced a robbery and fired shots at them.

The 22-year-old was fatally wounded and the other victim, a 23-year-old male, was treated for non-fatal injuries.

Police said the two suspects then fled north on Coyle towards Seven Mile on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

They have also released sketches of the suspects.

Anyone with information about the suspects should call the Detroit Police Department's Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260 or CrimeStoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2BlN270