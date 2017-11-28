The body of an older black male was found in a vacant, burned-out building on Detroit's east side early Tuesday morning, police said. (Photo: Detroit News file)

The body of an older black male was found in a vacant, burned-out building on Detroit's east side early Tuesday morning, police said.

Police recovered the man's body at about 1 a.m., on the 12700 block of East Forest, said Dontae Freeman, a Detroit police spokesman. That's south of East Warren and east of Conner.

The man is unidentified in the early hours of the investigation. Police believe he was homeless and may have suffered some sort of a medical issue.

Police are investigating and trying to identify the man. The Wayne County Medical Examiner will determine his official cause of death.

jdickson@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2Bm1mw5