Charles Marion Brown, left, and Jujuan Alexon Williams (Photo: Michigan Department of Corrections)

Detroit — Two men charged in connection with the shooting of a transgender woman in Detroit appeared in a courtroom Tuesday for a probable cause conference.

Charles Marion Brown, 21, and Jujuan Alexon Williams, 19, were charged with assault with intent to murder and other offenses for the shooting of the transgender woman on Nov. 17.

Brown and Williams allegedly attacked the victim on the 17800 block of Woodward around 1:50 a.m. Brown is allegedly the man seen in a video pointing a rifle at the victim after he and Williams exited a red GMC Yukon.

The men allegedly told the transgender woman to drop everything and run. The victim dropped her purse and fled as Brown allegedly fired five shots from the rifle. Three gunshots struck the victim while she was running away. Williams picked up her purse as the victims fled.

Detroit police officers responded to the scene and got a description of the getaway vehicle. Police located the SUV the men were allegedly riding in and gave chase. Officers apprehended Williams and recovered the rifle the Yukon he was allegedly riding in jumped a curb and stopped. Brown allegedly escaped on foot but was picked up the next day. The victim was hospitalized in stable condition.

A preliminary examination for Brown and Williams has been set for 9 a.m. Dec. 13 before 36th District Court Judge Deborah Lewis Langston. Both Brown and Williams are being held on a $1.5 million cash bond.

Brown, the alleged shooter, was charged with assault with intent to commit murder, assault with intent to commit great bodily harm, armed robbery resulting in serious injury, armed robbery, fleeing and eluding, use of a firearm in connection with a felony, felon in possession of a firearm, and being a habitual offender.

Williams was charged with armed robbery resulting in serious injury, armed robbery, use of a firearm in connection with a felony, felon in possession of a firearm, and being a habitual offender.

If convicted on the crimes, which are felonies, Brown and Williams could be sentenced up to life in prison.

