Chick-fil-A is slated to open its first store in Detroit on Friday, officials announced.

The new restaurant will be in the Detroit Medical Center, officials said Wednesday.

A 9:30 a.m. grand opening is scheduled for the restaurant located at 3990 John R. in the main lobby of Harper/Hutzel Women’s Hospital, company representatives said.

“Chick-fil-A and Hospital Retail Solutions are proud to play a small part in the resurgence of Detroit, with the new location set to hire more than 50 employees,” officials said in a statement.

Patrons also will find a limited supply of stuffed mini moo cows in the new Detroit store.

It’s the seventh Michigan site for the Atlanta-based company. The company has more than 2,200 restaurants nationwide.

Last year, as part of a statewide expansion, Chick-fil-A announced it would open a stand-alone location in Lansing and another at Somerset Collection in Troy.

Founded in 1964, the business has earned renown for customer service and employee perks such as Sundays off. But it also has been criticized for supporting an organization that opposes same-sex marriage.

The chain, which pressure cooks its chicken in 100-percent refined peanut oil, plans to only serve chicken raised without antibiotics by 2019.

