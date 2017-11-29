U.S. Rep. John Conyers boards a Delta flight from D.C. to Detroit on Tuesday evening. (Photo: Courtesy of Dennis Lennox)

The son of Democratic Michigan Congressman John Conyers says it’s disconcerting to see how his father is being treated in the wake of allegations that the longest-serving member of the House made unwanted sexual advances.

John Conyers III spoke to reporters early Wednesday outside his family’s Detroit home, saying it’s “very unfortunate to see him fight so long for so many people and to automatically have the allegations assumed to be true.”

Conyers’ son noted that “with sexual assault, women are to be believed.”

Aside from the media assembled outside Conyers' home Wednesday morning, and the cars that passed, there was little human movement on the stretch of Seven Mile the congressman calls home.

Two SUVs sat in the driveway. The gate in front of the Conyers home has the initials of the congressman and his wife Monica: JC, then MC. A second set of initials says JC and CC; the knockers on the two doors lion heads, black paint from the gate running down one of their faces.

Conyers himself did not address the media or speak publicly Wednesday about the allegations against him.

Conyers' attorney Arnold Reed could not be reached for comment Wednesday morning.

On Tuesday, The Detroit News reported that former staffer Deanna Maher said Conyers partially undressed in front of her in a hotel room and touched her inappropriately.

Maher is the second former Conyers staffer to go public with accusations about the veteran lawmaker. Conyers on Sunday stepped aside as the the top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee amid a congressional ethics probe of sexual harassment allegations involving a former staffer.

Conyers, the longest-serving member of Congress, skipped votes in the House late Tuesday and was spotted on a Delta flight back to Detroit.

Several Congressional Black Caucus members urged Conyers to resign on Tuesday amid an ethics probe into allegations that he sexually harassed former staffers.

At an evening meeting, leaders encouraged Conyers, who helped found the caucus, to step down in an effort to salvage his legacy, according to a Democratic source on the Hill.

Earlier Tuesday, Rep. Pramila Jayapal became the second Democrat in Congress to publicly call on Conyers to resign.

“It is not easy for me to reach this conclusion because, as a civil rights activist, I have looked up to Rep. Conyers for decades," said Jayapal. "I believe these women, I see the pattern and there is only one conclusion — Rep. Conyers must resign.”

Reporters James David Dickson and Melissa Nann Burke and the AP contributed to this report

