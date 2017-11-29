A development on the site of the former J. L. Hudson Co. department store includes a glass-topped building and a residential tower. (Photo: SHoP Architects)

Detroit — The ceremonial groundbreaking of a $900 million mixed-use development on the site of the former J. L. Hudson Co. department store has been delayed.

The event, initially planned for this Friday, has been rescheduled for Thursday. The move was made to accommodate the schedule of key stakeholders, according to officials with Bedrock, Dan Gilbert’s commercial real estate firm.

A time has not yet been determined for the ceremony, said Gabrielle Poshadlo, a spokeswoman for Bedrock.

When complete, the 800-foot development at 1208 Woodward Ave. will be the tallest in the city.

The 1-million-square-foot project remains unnamed.

The development will feature 425,000 square feet of residential space, 240,000 square feet of office space, 120,000 square feet of event space and 100,000 square feet of retail space. There will also be 700-plus underground parking spaces.

There will be two buildings with a pedestrian walkway in between.

Detroit-based Hamilton Anderson Associates and New York City-based SHoP Architects are designing the proposed project.

