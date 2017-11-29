A 19-year-old Hispanic man is in stable condition after being chased during an early Wednesday morning stroll, then shot in his right baby toe in southwest Detroit. (Photo: File photo)

A 19-year-old man is in stable condition after being chased during an early Wednesday morning stroll, then shot in his right baby toe in southwest Detroit, police said.

The victim was walking in the area of Toledo and Ferdinand when an unknown vehicle approached, said Officer Dan Donakowski, a Detroit police spokesman. That's north of West Vernor and east of Junction.

A man exited the vehicle and approached the victim, armed with a handgun. When the victim ran away, the suspect chased him. The suspect fired shots, one of which hit the victim in his toe, and fled.

Police are investigating the incident.

