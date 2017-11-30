Buy Photo Detroit police are working to find suspects in a drive-by shooting that left one person dead and four others wounded Thursday night on the city’s east side. (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Detroit police are working to find suspects in a drive-by shooting that left one person dead and four others wounded Thursday night on the city’s east side.

Several gunshots were fired from a vehicle, believed to be a dark late-model Oldsmobile Alero. The bullets struck a group outside a home in the 11000 block of Gunston at about 8:35 p.m., Detroit police Capt. Darin Szilagy said.

One of the victims, identified only as a male, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Four others, including a female, were rushed to a hospital.

One was in critical condition and underwent surgery. Three others were listed in stable condition, Szilagy said.

Two women and three young children in the home at the time of the shooting were not injured.

Meanwhile, investigators with the DPD homicide task force and gang intelligence unit were interviewing witnesses, canvassing the area and seeking surveillance footage from nearby businesses as well as residences to help identify the suspects.

“We need to resolve this,” Szilagy said. “We don’t want gunmen like this out there.”

Anyone with information is asked to call homicide investigators at (313) 596-2260 or the 9th Precinct at (313) 596-5900. Anonymous tips also can be submitted through Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

