The Detroit Health Department is investigating a case of a Greektown Casino employee being infected with Hepatitis A, officials said Thursday.

The department said only one employee is known to have the infection, and they believe only people who were in the private platinum member card access area of the casino from Nov. 11-22 were at risk for exposure.

Health officials also said the casino is cooperating with the department's investigation and has hired a certified cleaning contractor to sanitize potentially affected areas.

Jason Gregorec, Greektown Casino's CEO, said in a statement that the safety of its guests and team members is of utmost importance. He also said it is significant to note that while no one else has reported any illness, the casino is taking all precautions to make sure the incident remains isolated.

Meanwhile, Detroit Health Department officials urge anyone who consumed food or beverages at the casino's platinum member area between those dates to get a Hepatitis A vaccine as soon as possible and before Dec. 6.

Hepatitis A is a contagious liver disease that is caused by a virus. The disease can range from a mild illness to a severe sickness that can last several months. Symptoms can appear similar to the flu as well as yellow-colored eyes and skin as well as dark urine.

A person can get the virus by eating contaminated food, drinking contaminated water, or by having sex with someone who has been infected or by living with an infected person.

Thursday's report is the latest case of an outbreak of Hepatitis A in Michigan. Since Aug. 1, 2016, there have been more than 555 confirmed cases of Hepatitis A reported in the state, according to the Michigan Department of Health & Human Services.

Cases have been confirmed in Detroit, Macomb, Wayne, Oakland, St. Clair, Washtenaw, Monroe, Ingham, Livingston, Sanilac, Lapeer, Calhoun, Clare, Isabella, Hillsdale, and Huron counties.

