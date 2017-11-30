... (Photo: Detroit News files)

A 20-year-old Orion Township man is expected to be formally charged Thursday in the shooting of a Pontiac man earlier this week, officials said.

Police are not releasing the man's name until he is arraigned on charges.

The victim, a 17-year-old Pontiac man, is reported to be in temporary serious condition, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

Police said the shooting happened at 8:46 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of W. Fairmont Avenue near Telegraph Road and Cesar Chavez Avenue in Pontiac.

Sheriff's deputies were called to the scene and found the victim lying on the rear seat of a parked vehicle with gunshot wounds to his torso and arm, officials said.

Emergency medical technicians transported the man to a hospital, they said. Later, the victim identified the shooter, according to authorities.

Officials said a witness told deputies she saw three men running from the vehicle after the shots were fired.

As police canvassed the area, two of the alleged men who were in the car returned to the scene and spoke to investigators.

The two men identified the same man as the shooter and told police the victim had driven them to an address the Orion Township area where they picked up the suspect and returned to Pontiac.

On Wednesday, deputies arrested the suspect at his home in Orion Township and recovered a .38 revolver believed to have been used in the shooting, authorities said.

