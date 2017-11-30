Holiday lights dress up the Detroit Public Library during the 43rd annual Noel Night in 2015. (Photo: Bryan Mitchell / Special Detroit News)

Detroit’s QLine has simplified travel for city visitors but the new streetcar system is forcing a change to Noel Night this weekend.

Part of Woodward Avenue is typically closed for the popular annual holiday event. But with the QLine running during the 45th Noel Night, which is 5-10 p.m. Saturday, the busy street is expected to stay open, said Annmarie Borucki, special projects manager with Midtown Detroit Inc., the nonprofit community development group producing the gathering.

That means the community singalong led by the Salvation Army now will take place on Wayne State University’s campus at the southwest corner off Warren and Woodward.

Still, “we know that the police can change the plan for Woodward at any time,” Borucki said Wednesday night.

Thousands are expected to descend on the city for Noel Night, which features more than 100 participating venues, including the Detroit Institute of Arts, the Michigan Science Center, the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, the Detroit Historical Museum, the Detroit Symphony Orchestra and the Detroit Public Library.

Activities include horse-drawn carriage rides, holiday shopping and performances by 200-plus music, theater and dance groups, according to the website.

Noel Night headliners include Afro Blue, Cantus, Sidewalk Chalk, the Cactus Blossoms, Les Nubians, Etienne Charles’ Creole Christmas, the Main Squeeze, the Tartan Terrors, the Rhythm Society Orchestra with Paul King and Thornetta Davis.

For information, call (313) 420-6000.

