Detroit police are working to find a suspect in connection with the fatal shooting of a driver on the city’s southwest side Friday night.

Investigators believe the suspect followed the victim after a confrontation elsewhere in Wayne County.

When the victim stopped his car in the 8700 block of West Vernor at about 8 p.m., the other person left a blue Chevrolet Impala and walked over, authorities said in a statement.

After the victim got out, the suspect fired shots, striking him multiple times, according to the release.

The shooter fled the scene. The motorist, identified as 18-20 years old, was pronounced dead.

Officials did not release other details late Friday.

Anyone with information can call the Detroit Police Department at (313) 596-2260. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers of Michigan at (800) SPEAK-UP.

