Detroit police are working to find a suspect in connection with the fatal shooting of a driver on the city’s southwest side Friday night.
Investigators believe the suspect followed the victim after a confrontation elsewhere in Wayne County.
When the victim stopped his car in the 8700 block of West Vernor at about 8 p.m., the other person left a blue Chevrolet Impala and walked over, authorities said in a statement.
After the victim got out, the suspect fired shots, striking him multiple times, according to the release.
The shooter fled the scene. The motorist, identified as 18-20 years old, was pronounced dead.
Officials did not release other details late Friday.
Anyone with information can call the Detroit Police Department at (313) 596-2260. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers of Michigan at (800) SPEAK-UP.
