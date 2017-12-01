Construction signs (Photo: Joe Raedle, Getty Images)

Summer may be over, but orange construction barrel season isn't and that will mean snarled traffic for motorists who travel the freeways in downtown Detroit.

Several freeway ramps in the city will be closed through mid-December, Michigan Department of Transportation officials said Friday.

The northbound Lodge's ramp to eastbound Interstate 94 will close Saturday morning and stay closed until the middle of the month to enable crews "to make critically needed bridge repairs," they said in a statement.

Officials said the agency initially left open the northbound Lodge's ramps to eastbound I-94, but there were multiple crashes into the barrels that were set up around work crews.

As a result, MDOT is closing the ramp and installing a concrete barrier wall around the work zone.

MDOT had already closed the northbound and southbound ramps of Interstate 75 to westbound I-94 as part of the project.

