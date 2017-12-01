CLOSE Detroit police are looking for two more people of interest in the fatal Sunday shooting of a man on the city's east side.

Investigators said Friday they are asking the public for help to identify both men. Officials released surveillance video footage of the two men. (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

Detroit police are looking for two more people of interest in the fatal Sunday shooting of a man on the city's east side.

Investigators said Friday they are asking the public for help to identify both men. Officials released surveillance video footage of the two men.

Anyone with information about the men or the incident should call the Detroit Police Department's Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

On Sunday, police said they were looking for a man in connection with the shooting and released surveillance video footage of him. Investigators believe these three men may have information about the crime, they said.

At about 2:10 p.m. Sunday, police officers discovered a 42-year-old man fatally shot near Rossiter and Britain near Kelly Road and Morang Avenue, according to authorities.

According to police scanner traffic, a dispatcher sent a unit to the area. “A male was dropped off (from a) Ford SUV,” the dispatcher said. “(The caller) said a male came into the house walking; he was shot in the head, with a shirt over his head.”

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2zGuQVe