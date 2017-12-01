Buy Photo A pedestrian was killed Thursday after being struck in a hit-and-run on Detroit’s west side, police reported. (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

A pedestrian was killed Thursday after being struck in a hit-and-run on Detroit’s west side, police reported.

The 53-year-old woman was crossing Warren near Penrod at about 5:50 p.m. when a burgundy SUV struck her, said Sgt. Nicole Kirkwood, a spokeswoman for the Detroit Police Department.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name has not been released.

The SUV continued driving west, Kirkwood said. Authorities did not have a description of the driver.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit Police Department investigators at (313) 596-2260. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

