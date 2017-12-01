Detroit police have arrested a driver linked to a fatal hit-and-run Thursday night on the city’s west side. (Photo: .)

Detroit police have arrested a driver linked to a fatal hit-and-run Thursday night on the city’s west side.

Surveillance footage obtained by authorities from a nearby lot show the pedestrian crossing Warren near Penrod with another person as an SUV approached the intersection at about 5:50 p.m.

Investigators allege the 57-year-old man behind the wheel of a red Ford Explorer struck her then kept driving.

The victim, identified by police only as a 53-year-old woman, was pronounced dead. The Wayne County Medical Examiner’s Office identified her as Vaneissa Larkins.

The Detroit Police Department’s Fatal Squad identified the motorist and apprehended him without incident at about 1:40 a.m. Friday in the 6000 block of Stahelin, police said in a statement.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, was transported to the Detroit Detention Center for processing. A warrant has been submitted to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2BBbTV0