Angel Lyon, 14, has been missing since Nov. 10. (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

Detroit — Police are searching for a 14-year-old girl who has been missing for weeks.

Angel Lyons was last seen by her cousin in the 6100 block of Rosemont on Nov. 10, according to a press release issued by police Friday.

Lyons' mother told police her daughter left home without permission and did not return.

Police say she has run away from home in the past and is in good medical condition.

She was last seen wearing a black North Face jacket, blue jean leggings and light gray Nike Shoes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Detroit Police Department 6th Precinct at (313) 596-5640 or (313) 596-5600.

