A man was fatally shot inside the Greektown Casino Hotel early Saturday after he argued with the suspected shooter inside a room on the hotel’s ninth floor, Detroit police said. (Photo: Detroit News file)

Detroit — A man was fatally shot inside the Greektown Casino Hotel early Saturday after he argued with the suspected shooter inside a room on the hotel’s ninth floor, Detroit police said.

Police said the a man in his 20s was shot at 4:07 a.m. at the hotel in the 1200 block of St. Antoine. The man and the 28-year-old suspect were inside the hotel room when an argument started and resulted in a fight. The fight spilled out into hallway and into an elevator.

Once inside the elevator, the suspect produced a handgun and fired a shot at the victim, striking him in the body. The victim was taken to a hospital where he died.

The suspect was taken into custody and is being held at the Detroit Detention Center.

Police said the shooting does not appear to be random.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2BFez4i