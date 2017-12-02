Now in it’s 45th year, Noel Night is Detroit’s longest running holiday celebration and this year. (Photo: Screen grap from video)

Detroit – By the end of Saturday night, 50,000 people will have meandered through Midtown visiting over 100 venues with shoppng, ice sculptures and caroling on Woodward Avenue.

Now in it’s 45th year, Noel Night is Detroit’s longest running holiday celebration and this year, Midtown Detroit, Inc. Director Sue Mosey said they are highlighting small businesses.

“(There are) a number of fun pop-up spaces and performances by over 200-area music, theatre, and dance groups and other national acts – something for everyone,” Mosey wrote in a press release.

Noel Night performers included: Afro Blue, Cantus, Sidewalk Chalk, The Cactus Blossoms, Les Nubians, Etienne Charles’ Creole Christmas, The Tartan Terrors, the Rhythm Society Orchestra with Paul King and Thornetta Davis.

The district-wide “open-house” followed tradition allowing attendees into the Detroit Institute of Arts, Michigan Science Museum, Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, the Detroit Historical Museum, the Detroit Public Library, the Detroit Symphony Orchestra and historic churches in for free.

The evening’s festivities culminate with community sing-along led by the Salvation Army band on Wayne State University’s campus on the corner of Woodward and Warren Avenue.

srahal@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @SarahRahal_

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2BCEmd4