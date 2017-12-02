Buy Photo Detroit Police arrive outside the Detroit Institute of Arts after a reported shooting in the area. (Photo: Sarah Rahal / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Detroit – Detroit Police have confirmed three people were shot outside the back enterance of the Detroit Institute of Arts on John R and Farnsworth Street Saturday during Noel Night.

Detroit Police Assistant Chief Arnold Williams said all three suffered non-life threatening injuries and have been transported to the hospital.

“We believe five-seven shots were fired, there were other shots reported but as of now, we have one scene,” Williams said.

BREAKING: People scream out unsure if shots were fired again. Police on Woodward Avenue and Warren across from the WSU Welcome Center @detroitnewspic.twitter.com/mb7CFk1LlI — Sarah Rahal (@SarahRahal_) December 3, 2017

Police believe an altercation occurred around 7:30 p.m.

“There are groups of small disturbances, similar to last year,” said Williams. “Last year, we had one fight that broke out which was manageable.”

Police are interviewing victims and searching for suspects.

Police have closed down surrounding streets and are in the process of clearing out the DIA.

Buy Photo Police tape blocks access to the Detroit Institute of Arts. (Photo: Sarah Rahal / The Detroit News)

“We had just left the DIA going towards the Historical Museum when people began running from behind us to the grass area,” said Farah Hammoud. “I saw a girl crying and running into her boyfriends arms but everyone just said shots fired so we booked it.”

The Noel Night festivities were cancelled around 8 p.m. because of the shootings.

Wayne State University alerted students of the shooting saying, "3 people injured and transported to hospital." They also said the event has been shut down and to avoid the area.

Detroit Police officers use police tape to corden off an area on Brush Street just north of Warren Avenue during the Annual Noel Night festival in Midtown. (Photo: Anthony Lanzilote / Special to The Detroit News)

John Tsakos from Royal Oak said he was inside the DIA when the incident took place.

“I was on my way to the music activities when I stopped by the cafeteria for some food,” said Tsakos, 54. “Then I heard a lady say there was a shooter. I told my friend that I heard there was a shooter and he said ‘Nah’. Next thing I know, I’m throwing my plate away and there people running and pushing us into the kitchen.”

He said a crowd was forced into the kitchen and to duck down.

“Then they shoved us out at Farnsworh Street, where the shooting happened,” said Tsakos. “I didn’t know what to think. You don’t know what’s going on and no ones telling you anything. I just thought I hope the shooter doesn’t come in here.”

Members of the Detroit Police Department investigate a reported shooting on Brush Street just north of Warren Avenue during the Annual Noel Night festival in Midtown Detroit on December 2, 2017 (Photo: Anthony Lanzilote / Special to The Detroit News)

Two earlier shootings had injured three people on Monday, June 6, 2017, during the Detroit fireworks show, making this the second public gathering this year that included gunfire.

The Detroit News will have more details when they become available.

