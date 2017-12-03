The double shooting took place about 7 p.m. Saturday, on the 1900 block of Pasadena. That's south of Oakman Boulevard and just west of Rosa Parks. (Photo: .)

Detroit -- A husband and wife were shot while standing on the porch of a home this weekend on Detroit's west side.

The double shooting took place about 7 p.m. Saturday, on the 1900 block of Pasadena. That's south of Oakman Boulevard and just west of Rosa Parks.

When police arrived on the scene a 41-year-old man was standing inside the home with a blood-soaked towel to his head. Officers took him to a hospital.

The victim told police that he and his wife, a 32-year-old , were standing on their porch when a blue and white truck stopped in front of the home with its door opened.

A passenger from inside the truck fired shots in their direction before fleeing. Both husband and wife were hit. The woman was hit in her left thigh. After being taken to a hospital, she was reported to be in stable condition.

The man suffered a graze wound to his head, and was in temporary serious condition at last report.

