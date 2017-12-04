Detroit police have identified a person of interest in the fatal shooting of a driver last week on the city’s southwest side.
Investigators believe the man has information on the incident reported at about 8 p.m. Friday in the 8700 block of West Vernor.
A witness told authorities a suspect in a blue Chevrolet Impala followed the victim after a confrontation elsewhere in Wayne County.
After the victim stopped his car and got out, the suspect walked over and fired multiple shots, city officials reported.
The motorist, identified as a 20-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.
A notice with an image for the person of interest that the Detroit Police Department released Monday did not include a name.
Anyone with information can call the DPD homicide unit at (313) 596-2260. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
