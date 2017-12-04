Buy Photo Detroit fire truck (Photo: Todd McInturf, The Detroit News)Buy Photo

A 51-year-old woman had to be pulled from her vehicle with the Jaws of Life after her car collided with a Detroit Fire Department truck on the city's west side.

The crash took place about 7 a.m., said Deputy Fire Commissioner Dave Fornell. Firefighters were in the area responding to a call about a fire in a dwelling. It turned out to be a false alarm.

In the course of trying to reach the fire, a fire truck and the woman's four-door vehicle crashed on West Seven Mile, just east of Evergreen. Firefighters jumped out of the truck and used the Jaws of Life to free her. It took about 10 minutes to pull the woman from her vehicle, Fornell said.

Medics then transported the woman to Sinai Grace Hospital. She suffered "multiple fractures" and was in serious condition at last report.

