A 19-year-old man was fatally shot Monday night fleeing an armed robbery on Detroit’s east side, police reported.
Two witnesses told investigators the victim and three other young men were leaving a home in the 5300 block of Marseilles at about 8:15 p.m. when two suspects approached with handguns, “announced a hold-up and ordered them to get on the ground,” police said in a statement.
The witnesses ran back inside the house while the suspects took cash and other items from the group, according to the release.
At one point, the 19-year-old got up and started to run but was shot in the stomach by one or both suspects, authorities determined.
As the pair fled north in a silver Chrysler Sebring, the teen’s companion drove him to a hospital. The teen, whose name has not been released, was dead on arrival, officials said.
One suspect is described as an African-American male of unknown age with a slim build and long dreadlocks, 5 feet 8 inches or 5 feet 9 inches tall, last seen wearing a black skull cap.
The second is also described as a thin, black male, 5 feet 8 inches or 5 feet 9 inches tall, last seen dressed in all black.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at (313) 596-2260. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs