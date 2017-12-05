Two witnesses told investigators the victim and three other young men were leaving a home in the 5300 block of Marseilles at about 8:15 p.m. when two suspects approached with handguns, “announced a hold-up and ordered them to get on the ground,” police said in a statement. (Photo: .)

A 19-year-old man was fatally shot Monday night fleeing an armed robbery on Detroit’s east side, police reported.

Two witnesses told investigators the victim and three other young men were leaving a home in the 5300 block of Marseilles at about 8:15 p.m. when two suspects approached with handguns, “announced a hold-up and ordered them to get on the ground,” police said in a statement.

The witnesses ran back inside the house while the suspects took cash and other items from the group, according to the release.

At one point, the 19-year-old got up and started to run but was shot in the stomach by one or both suspects, authorities determined.

As the pair fled north in a silver Chrysler Sebring, the teen’s companion drove him to a hospital. The teen, whose name has not been released, was dead on arrival, officials said.

One suspect is described as an African-American male of unknown age with a slim build and long dreadlocks, 5 feet 8 inches or 5 feet 9 inches tall, last seen wearing a black skull cap.

The second is also described as a thin, black male, 5 feet 8 inches or 5 feet 9 inches tall, last seen dressed in all black.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at (313) 596-2260. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

