Detroit and Oakland County health officials on Tuesday announced their respective health departments are investigating a case each of a pizzeria employee being infected with hepatitis A.

Detroit's Health Department said the individual works at Paul's Pizza on West Vernor near Central Avenue in southwest Detroit.

Officials said the business is cooperating with their investigation and has been "thoroughly cleaned and sanitized."

However, they urge anyone who consumed food or beverages from Paul's Pizza between Nov. 20 and Nov. 25 to get a hepatitis A vaccine as soon as possible and before Dec. 8.

Meanwhile, Oakland County's Health Division said they have confirmed an employee of the Papa Romano's pizzeria on Nine Mile at Telegraph Road in Southfield also has hepatitis A.

They urge anyone who consumed food or beverages from the business from Nov. 22-26 to get a vaccine before Dec. 10.

The Detroit and Oakland County reports are the latest cases of an outbreak of hepatitis A in Michigan.

Hepatitis A is a contagious liver disease caused by a virus. The disease can range from a mild illness to a severe sickness that can last several months. Symptoms can appear similar to the flu as well as yellow-colored eyes and skin as well as dark urine.

A person can get the virus by eating contaminated food, drinking contaminated water, or by having sex with someone who has been infected or by living with an infected person.

Since Aug. 1, 2016, there have been more than 555 confirmed cases reported in the state, according to the Michigan Department of Health & Human Services.

Detroit has had 140 cases of hepatitis A confirmed since then, the department said. Oakland County reported 82 cases.

Cases have been confirmed in Detroit, Macomb, Wayne, Oakland, St. Clair, Washtenaw, Monroe, Ingham, Livingston, Sanilac, Lapeer, Calhoun, Clare, Isabella, Hillsdale, and Huron counties.

The city's Health Department said last week Thursday it was investigating a case of hepatitis A involving an employee of the Greektown Casino.

