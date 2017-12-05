Crime tape (Photo: Scott Olson, Getty Images)

A 19-year-old male was gunned down Monday night on Detroit's east side as he tried to run away from being the victim of an armed robbery.

The fatal shooting took place about 8:15 p.m. Monday on the 5000 block of Marseilles, said Jennifer Watson, a Detroit police spokeswoman. The area is just off East Warren and east of Cadieux.

It all started when six men exited a home on the block and were confronted by two men who carried handguns and wore all black clothing. The gunmen announced a holdup. Two of the six men ran back inside. Four began to comply and were ordered to the ground.

The four remaining men were the 19-year-old man, a second 19-year-old, a 21-year-old, and a 28-year-old.

While the other three victims complied with the gunmen's orders, the 19-year-old man got up from the ground and began to run away. He was gunned down. He was privately transported to an area hospital, but was dead on arrival.

The suspects then fled in a silver Chrysler Sebring, headed northbound on Marseilles.

Police offered a description of the suspects. Both are black males about 5-foot-8-inches tall and carried Glock semi-automatic handguns. One is slim, with long dreadlocks, and wore all-black clothing, including a skull cap. The other is slim, with all-black clothing.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

