Buy Photo Detroit cruiser (Photo: Daniel Mears/The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Five months after an 8-year-old boy's death on Detroit's east side, the Wayne County Medical Examiner has determined that his death owed not to an "alcoholic concoction," as initially thought, but to overdosing on fentanyl.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid up to 50 times more powerful than heroin.

The boy has been identified as Jamere Arnold. The cause of death is "fentanyl toxicity" and his manner of death was ruled "accident."

It was on the night of July 5th that the boy died. Medics responded to a home on the 19900 block of Conley — north of East Seven Mile, west of Mound — about 10:44 p.m. and found Arnold in cardiac arrest, with his family performing CPR on him, said Dave Fornell, deputy commissioner of the Detroit Fire Department.

Sgt. Nicole Kirkwood said that the Detroit Police Department's child abuse and homicide units are jointly investigating the case, and that the investigation remains active. How Arnold got his hands on the fatal opioid remains unknown.

jdickson@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2nwdqJ9