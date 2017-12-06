Buy Photo File (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Seven children are hospitalized after a car crash Wednesday morning on Detroit's west side. One had to be pulled out of a vehicle by way of the Jaws of Life.

The crash took place about 7:30 a.m., in the area of Schaefer and Pembroke in northwest Detroit.

How many vehicles were involved or what happened, Detroit police officials could not immediately say.

What is known is that seven children were hurt in the crash and needed to be transported to Children's Hospital. Four ambulances were necessary, said Dave Fornell, deputy commissioner of the Detroit Fire Department.

Ages and conditions of the children were not immediately available, Fornell said.

