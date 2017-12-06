Nikolai Vitti became superintendent of Detroit Public Schools Community District earlier this year. (Photo: Detroit News file photo)

Detroit — Boosting enrollment and attendance and reforming early literacy and funding for special education are among the priorities identified in a new report from a coalition working to improve education for the city’s schoolchildren.

The Coalition for the Future of Detroit Schoolchildren on Wednesday released “Our Schools, Our Moment,” during a 2 p.m. news conference at Fellowship Chapel on the city’s northwest side.

The 12-page list of recommendations is the product of a year of work that organizers said centers on five sets of priorities where Detroit can make significant progress on its own. A sixth proposal — calling for adequate funding for special education — will require action from Lansing and Washington, D.C., the report notes.

“This is a report about Detroit leaders from all sectors uniting to act now on six priorities that are within our reach,” the report says.

The coalition, led by the Detroit-based Skillman Foundation, has spent the last several years focused on boosting schools in the city, including those in Detroit’s public schools and the former state-run Education Achievement Authority as well as charters.

Detroit’s school district, which was run by state-installed emergency managers from 2009-16, has struggled with declining student enrollment, budget deficits, school closures, low state assessment scores and teacher shortages.

In 2016, Gov. Rick Snyder approved a $617 million bailout for Detroit Public Schools to help pay off $467 million in operating debt and provide $150 million in start-up funding for Detroit Public Schools Community District, a new, debt-free public district.

Among the focus areas, the Wednesday report notes that 30,000 — more than two-thirds of the Detroit Public Schools Community District students — were “chronically absent,” by missing 10 or more days of school in the 2015-16 school year.

To curb the problem, the coalition recommends the establishment of a single method of measuring chronic absence to be used and enforced statewide. There should be Detroit-specific research to improve school culture and staff training on discipline policies and a reduction in out-of-school suspensions and expulsions.

Another area of concern is school enrollment as well as the recruitment and retention of teachers.

In the past 25 years, Detroit’s school district enrollment has dropped 73 percent. Earlier this fall, the district was down close to 200 teachers, officials said.

DPSCD lists 111 schools on its website. Its last reported enrollment was about 49,500 students. It also authorizes 13 charter schools on 18 campuses.

The coalition said it wants to attract the 25,000 Detroit children who now attend schools in the suburbs and enroll them in high-quality Detroit schools.

To do it, the report says, the city needs to enhance its offerings, provide an accessible guide for parents and families, ramp up enrollment fairs and services, and stabilize schools in Detroit neighborhoods.

A tactic to draw in more educators, the report says, would be to launch Teach Detroit, a citywide portal, recruitment and outreach campaign for current and new teachers and leaders, similar to strategies employed in other parts of the country.

A focus on third-grade reading is also a priority. According to the National Assessment of Educational Progress, Michigan was one of only five states with declining fourth-grade reading achievement between 2003 and 2015, the report says.

Detroit, it notes, is last in the nation in early literacy for low-income students. In 2016 and 2017, only 9.9 percent of the Detroit district’s third-graders were proficient in reading.

The coalition is stressing the need to make Detroit a “City of Readers” through book drives, expanded summer reading programming, annual literacy education summits and implementing a citywide kindergarten readiness assessment.

Additional college and career pathways are critical factors in the success of city schools, the report adds.

Only 12 percent of Detroiters have a four-year bachelor’s degree, although about 40 percent of jobs require one, the report notes.

Also, the coalition contends that Michigan’s system for funding special education services “is so inadequate” that most districts must take revenues from their general education budget to provide the services.

DPSCD is diverting more than $40 million annually from its general fund for special education. Statewide, school districts and charter schools are diverting $692 million a year, the report says.

“Michigan leaders must band together to advocate for state and federal policy change to fully fund mandated special education costs,” the report says.

The group recommends a coalition made up of the Lt. Governor’s Special Education Funding Subcommittee, statewide School Finance Research Collaborative and others to advocate for a better funding structure.

The federal government, the report says, should cover 40 percent of special education costs as originally promised when the federal mandate for requiring special education services became law. Currently, it covers less than 10 percent.

The coalition is advocating as well for improving accountability and cooperation between the city’s public school district and Detroit charters.

The Wednesday report is the second for the group since it formed in 2014 with the goal of improving Detroit schools. The coalition in March 2015 released its first set of recommendations, calling for a shakeup of education in Detroit, including returning control of Detroit Public Schools to an elected school board, having the state assume $350 million in district debt, and giving a mayoral-appointed commission control of all school closures and openings.

The coalition’s former “Choice Is Ours” campaign, lobbied for the establishment of a Detroit Education Commission to regulate the opening of traditional public and charter schools in the city, but the Republican-led House rejected the idea.

“But we can fix this on our own voluntarily,” the coalition wrote. “We want Detroit leaders and educators, including those from DPSCD and charters, to put students and families first by working collaboratively to stabilize education in Detroit and sustain Detroit’s recovery.”

The new report envisions having Mayor Mike Duggan work with the group’s leadership to facilitate education planning for the city and appoint residents to set standards for all schools in partnership with the Michigan Department of Education.

“Business as usual will not get the job done for Detroit schoolchildren,” the report concludes. “The recommendations laid out in this report are doable — but only if we all work together.”

