Detroit — The Detroit Land Bank Authority’s 50 percent employee discount program for its auction homes is expanding to Detroit educators, officials said Thursday.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and the land bank announced the program, currently offered to active city employees, retirees, and their immediate families, will now be available to all full-time employees working in public, private, and charter schools in the city.

“It’s critical to give our school employees, from teachers to custodial staff, the opportunity to live in the communities they teach in,” Duggan said in a released statement.

The new incentive, officials said, will help the city in stabilizing neighborhoods by renovating and occupying more vacant homes. Officials also hope it will serve as a new recruitment tool for Detroit Public Schools Community District. Earlier this fall, DPSCD was down nearly 200 teachers.

DPSCD Superintendent Nikolai Vitti added Thursday “there is an opportunity and need to provide innovative solutions to recruit and retain teachers to work with our children in Detroit.”

Full-time educational employees can now bid on homes through the land bank’s website.

The discount will be applied after an employee makes a winning bid. Bidding starts at $1,000.

Once homes are purchased, buyers must rehabilitate them within six months and get them occupied. Buyers must retain ownership for a minimum of three years.

