Police are investigating shooting incidents on Interstate 94 and I-96 and authorities will close portions of the freeways in Detroit as morning rush hour begins, Michigan State Police announced.

The incidents appear to be unrelated, police say. Michigan State Police investigate crimes on Michigan freeways.

On the east side, there was a shooting at westbound Harper and I-94. That victim is believed to have non-life-threatening injuries and was expected to be released from the hospital on Thursday.

Initial information had it that on Detroit's west side, at Davison and I-96, a motorist was shot at. The motorist wasn't hit; the vehicle was. The motorist was transported to an area hospital. No condition was immediately available, nor were the ages and genders of either victim.

Westbound I-96 was closed early Thursday and reopened around 6:15 a.m. A shell casing was found on 96.

Westbound I-94, at Conner, remained closed early Thursday as investigators search for shell casings and evidence.

