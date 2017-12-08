Garlin Gilchrist II and Janice Winfrey (Photo: Detroit News file; Handout)

Detroit — The recount of Detroit’s city clerk election concluded Friday and according to challenger Garlin Gilchrist’s campaign, sitting clerk Janice Winfrey remains the winner.

The Wayne County Board of Canvassers is set to meet at 4 p.m. Friday at Cobo Hall to certify the recount results.

Gilchrist, who lost to Winfrey by 1,482 votes in the Nov. 7 election, requested the recount of 100 absentee voter counting boards, as well as 60 precincts where problems were reported on Election Day.

Al Williams, a campaign manager for Gilchrist, told The Detroit News that while Winfrey still led with the most votes in the recount, 16 absentee voter counting boards and 18 Election Day precincts were not recountable.

The recount officially started Tuesday. County officials say they will not be able to confirm results until after the board meeting.

In the Nov. 7 election, Winfrey received 50.6 percent of the votes to Gilchrist’s 49.1 percent, according to unofficial results.

Wayne County Elections Director Delphine Oden said Wednesday that volunteers were discovering that in some precincts, the number of ballots tabulated on Election Day did not match the number of ballots in the recount container.

Detroit Clerk Janice Winfrey said there will always be a small amount of non-recountable precincts “because of human error” but said “the great majority are recountable.”

Winfrey has said she doesn’t expect any changes in the outcome of the election.

“We are continuously improving and the outcome of the recount is going to reflect that,” she said.

Williams said Wednesday that he was concerned that many absentee votes couldn’t be included in the recount.

“It’s the same old story from 2016,” Williams said. “These ballots were mailed in ahead of time. If you ask me, it doesn’t make sense.”

Earlier this year, the Michigan Bureau of Elections audited 136 of the city’s most irregular precincts from the November 2016 election — “the worst of the worst,” it said — after a Wayne County canvass revealed “significant discrepancies” in the number of voters and ballots in 392 Detroit precincts.

The bureau “found no evidence of pervasive voter fraud,” according to the 24-page audit, but discovered more than half of 136 Detroit precincts had nearly 600 questionable votes, a total that was reduced to 216 questionable votes after extensive review.

